MCSO make more drug arrests following Operation JohnVoyage bust

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office continue their enforcement on drugs with two more arrests following the Operation JohnVoyage bust.
Matthew Scott Powell was arrested Sunday on multiple drug charges after he was stopped and found with 52.15 grams of methamphetamine, scales and bagging materials.
Powell was wanted during Operation JohnVoyage on three counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church, two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance and four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Additional charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a DUI was added, along with already being wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for failure to report.
The next day, the U.S. Marshal Service was serving a felony arrest warrant for Terryon La Mez Thomas at 25 Harrison Jefferson Drive in Columbia.
U.S. Marshal Service contacted MCSO with the information that led to a search warrant being served to the residence. Investigators found a large amount of marijuana, ecstasy, scales and a mass amount of money during the search.
Thomas and Jade Tankia Tashae Newsome were charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
All of the suspects are currently booked at the Marion County Jail.
