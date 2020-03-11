Justices allow ‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum policy to continue

Justices allow ‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum policy to continue
In this Jan. 27, 2020 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
March 11, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 1:56 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, despite lower court rulings that the policy probably is illegal.

The justices’ order comes Wednesday over a dissenting vote by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

It overturns a lower court order that would have blocked the policy, at least for people arriving at the border crossings in Arizona and California.

The high court action comes a day before the lower court order was to have taken effect. Instead, the “Remain in Mexico” policy will stay in place while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts.

