Investigators: Deadly Marion Co. home explosion may have been intentional

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office has wrapped up its investigation into a home explosion that killed one person in Marion County last week.
According to a news release from the SFMO, it appears the explosion may have been intentionally caused by the person who was killed.
The news release said deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Pine Burr Road to serve a warrant on March 6. Officials said the person wanted by deputies said they would turn themselves in, but then refused to come out of the home when deputies got to the scene.
The SFMO said the person sent a private message to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page saying they were filling the house with propane gas. Deputies responded by shutting off the supply of gas to the home.
A short time later, officials said gunshots were heard from inside the home followed by an explosion.
Fire officials said first responders tried to get into the home to rescue the person inside but were unable to because of the smoke and flames.
After the flames were extinguished, investigators found a body and a shotgun inside the home.
Fire investigators determined two gas lines inside the home had been turned on, allowing the house to fill with propane. Officials said the shotgun was then used to ignite the gas, which caused the explosion.
The body was sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy and toxicology exams.
WDAM has made the decision to not name the person involved due to the nature of the death.
