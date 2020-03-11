Hattiesburg restricts travel for city employees amid coronavirus concerns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has restricted its employees from traveling out of town on city-sponsored trips for 45 days to lessen the chances of transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Mayor Toby Barker met with external stakeholders in the medical, education and emergency management communities Monday to discuss potential impacts and plans related to COVID-19. The city then issued a memo outlining the travel restrictions to its employees on Tuesday.
“The spread of COVID-19 potentially poses significant challenges for our community, and we want to prepare and make responsible decisions that can best keep our citizens and their families healthy and safe," Barker said in a statement released Wednesday. "For these reasons and more, we are working diligently with our subject matter experts in the medical community and taking extra precautions on the front-end.”
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, though there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The city has also launched a website to provide updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Mississippi Department of Health and local medical community and education institutions. You can access these updates here.
