Guest, Benford to face off in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District

CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The race for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District has been shaped for November.
Incumbent Republican Rep. Michael Guest will face Democrat Dorothy Benford in the general election on Nov. 3.
The Associated Press declared Dorothy Benford the winner of the Democratic nomination Tuesday night, defeating Katelyn Lee. With 63% of precincts reporting, Benford leads with 64% of the vote.
Guest secured the Republican nomination for House District 3 Tuesday with a decisive win over James Tulp.
With 63% of precincts reporting, Guest leads with 90% of the vote.
Guest, a Rankin County native, is looking to serve a second term in the House of Representatives after being elected to the position in 2018.
Since joining the House, Guest has served on the Committee on Homeland Security, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on Ethics.
Prior to the 2018 election, Guest served as District Attorney for Madison and Rankin counties.
