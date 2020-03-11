First Alert: Patchy fog this morning with a big warm-up later today

We’re starting off your day with areas of fog and temperatures in the low 60s. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm as highs top out in the mid 70s. Temperatures this evening will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
Friday and this weekend will be warm and cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers returning.
This weekend will be warm with mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 80s.
