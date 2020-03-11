Felony drug arrest made in Perry Co. Sunday night

Felony drug arrest made in Perry Co. Sunday night
Billy Joe Buse, 49, is being charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins | March 11, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 1:35 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after receiving a disturbance call on Old River Road Sunday.

According to officials, deputies where told the suspect, Billy Joe Buse, 49, had fled the scene before they arrived and went to an address on Walter Myers Road and was arrested when deputies made it there.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, Buse had over seven grams of crystal meth when he was arrested.
According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, Buse had over seven grams of crystal meth when he was arrested. (Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)

Buse had over seven grams of what officials believe to be crystal meth and is currently being charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.