Felony drug arrest made in Perry Co. Sunday night

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after receiving a disturbance call on Old River Road Sunday.
According to officials, deputies where told the suspect, Billy Joe Buse, 49, had fled the scene before they arrived and went to an address on Walter Myers Road and was arrested when deputies made it there.
Buse had over seven grams of what officials believe to be crystal meth and is currently being charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.