Ellisville church recovering after burglary

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - As church members visited Pleasant Grove Baptist Church last Friday, they discovered a break-in happened overnight.
The person or group who carried out the burglary broke in through a window and ransacked rooms inside, according to church officials. They said the crooks cleared out donation money, cash in the pastor’s office and other supplies.
The group also damaged filing cabinets and a donation box during the break-in.
The Jones County Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident while the church tries to recover.
