Community comes together to gift Waynesboro man a car

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Jeffery Lancaster has been walking all over Waynesboro for as long as he can remember, but thanks to some generous community members, he won’t have to walk anymore.
“It’s a feeling like no other to know that the community cares, that some people do care about other people," Lancaster said. “To me, it was just amazing when she told me they were gonna take up and try to get me a car.”
It took Melissa Bowen and some generous donors five days to come up with the money for the car.
“There are no words to express the warmth inside to know that you have given help someone in need,” Bowen said.
One of those generous donors was Harper, a young girl from Ridgeland.
“I sold sugar cookies in the street and then people came and gave me money to give the money to Mr. Jeff to buy a car,” Harper said.
Harper was excited to see Lancaster get the car.
“It feels very good, it makes my heart warm inside,” Harper said.
“It’s outstanding that a kid would do something like that for somebody she doesn’t even know,” Lancaster said.
Lancaster said receiving the car will change his life in many ways.
“It will mean a whole lot," Lancaster said. “Now I can go visit my mom, my mom lives all the way in Gautier, Mississippi, so I wasn’t able to go visit her.”
The people even donated some gas money for Lancaster.
“I just wanna thank the community who reached out and, you know, come up with this vehicle for me,” Lancaster said.
