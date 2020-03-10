Two arrested on drug charges in Hattiesburg

Thuy Do (left) and Louis Jones were each charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
March 10, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 4:57 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hub City residents are facing drug charges after arrests by Metro Task Force agents and Mississippi Department of Corrections officers.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 40-year-old Thuy Do and 20-year-old Louis Jones were arrested Monday evening in the 200 block of Westover Drive and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Agents seized 10 doses of hydrocodone, more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $821 in cash.

Jones was previously charged in April 2019 after being arrested during a traffic stop with more than 400 grams of marijuana, according to HPD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

