Two arrested on drug charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hub City residents are facing drug charges after arrests by Metro Task Force agents and Mississippi Department of Corrections officers.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 40-year-old Thuy Do and 20-year-old Louis Jones were arrested Monday evening in the 200 block of Westover Drive and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Agents seized 10 doses of hydrocodone, more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $821 in cash.
Jones was previously charged in April 2019 after being arrested during a traffic stop with more than 400 grams of marijuana, according to HPD.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
