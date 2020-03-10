President Trump endorses Rep. Palazzo on Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLOX) - On the eve of Mississippi’s primary election, President Donald Trump tweeted praise for Congressman Steven Palazzo.
His endorsement for Palazzo noted his work to uphold the “Make America Great Again” agenda and his support for the second amendment. He ended the tweet encouraging his followers to vote for the congressman on Tuesday.
In response to the Twitter endorsement, Palazzo thanked the president for his fight in “building our military, strengthening law and order on our border, and growing the economy to record levels.”
