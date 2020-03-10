First Alert: Grab your raincoats as scattered showers are likely today

We’re starting off your day with scattered showers and temperatures in the low 60s. Scattered showers will be off-and-on this morning and into this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures this evening will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the low 60s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
The rest of this week with be mostly cloudy and warm. Highs will be in the low 80s on Thursday.
Friday and this weekend will be warm and cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers returning.
This weekend will be warm with mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
