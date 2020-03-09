Rainforest Carwash raises $10K for Australia wildlife

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rainforest Carwash raised $10,000 in just six days to benefit the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors.
Rainforest owner Mike Gornak said he felt the need to help the animals affected by the bushfires in Australia.
Wildlife Warriors work with the animal hospital to care for native creatures like wallabys, foxes, bats and koalas. The company even adopted a mascot for this campaign: Stevie the Rainforest Koala made his way to all locations for the employees to encourage their customers to participate.
“Thank you so much for supporting the wildlife impacted by these horrific fires," Wildlife Warriors said of the donation. "The conditions have been horrendous, but the generosity we have seen from people around the world has been amazing. It would appear that these conditions have awakened the Wildlife Warrior in many hearts! That is amazingly generous of you to want to send us such a donation. We appreciate how much love you have for wildlife and conservation.”
Rainforest Carwash has nine locations in Mississippi and Louisiana.
