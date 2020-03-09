Police: Body found off Mamie Street believed to be missing Hattiesburg man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police believe a body found last Friday in a wooded area behind a home on Mamie Street could be that of a missing Hub City man.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said investigators believe the body of Jim Travis Rainey, 36, was found while officers were searching near the last place Rainey was seen.
According to Moore, Rainey was a suspect in a possible break-in on Eva Street from Feb. 27. Police said a person inside the home fired several gunshots because they thought Rainey was trying to get inside.
Moore said the death investigation is ongoing, and police are awaiting autopsy results from the Mississippi State Crime Lab. He added that the possible break-in also remains under investigation.
Moore said Hattiesburg police are looking for a Hattiesburg man for questioning in the investigation.
If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
