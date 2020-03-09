Mississippi Primaries: Here’s what you need to know

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 10, to cast their ballots in primary elections for president, U.S. House of Representatives and one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.
Voters are required by state law to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable photo ID includes:
- Driver’s license
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
- U.S. passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearm licenses
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government
If you do not know where to vote, you can find your polling place by visiting the Secretary of State’s website here.
In the race for presidential nominations, the Republican ballot will feature President Donald Trump, businessman Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.
Democratic voters will see Former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang on the ballot.
All but Biden, Sanders and Gabbard have suspended their campaigns.
In the U.S. Senate race, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is running unopposed in the Republican primary as she looks to be elected to a first full term. Hyde-Smith was appointed by former Gov. Phil Bryant in April 2018 to fill the seat of a retiring Sen. Thad Cochran. She won a special election later that year to serve the rest of Cochran’s term.
The Democrats looking to challenge Hyde-Smith in November include Mike Espy, who she defeated in a Nov. 2018 special election to win the senate seat, Tobey Bartee and Jensen Bohren.
In Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Jones and Wayne counties, Republican voters will cast ballots in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District. The candidates are incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo, Robert Deming III, Carl Boyanton and Samuel Hickman.
There are no Democratic candidates running for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.
Voters in Covington and Jasper counties will cast their ballots in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District. The Republican candidates are incumbent Rep. Michael Guest and James Tulp. The Democratic candidates are Dorothy “Dot” Benford and Katelyn Lee.
