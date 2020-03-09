Mississippi prepares for Tuesday’s primary election

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Voters from both parties will head to the polls Tuesday for Mississippi’s primary election.
While the presidential primary will be talked about on a national stage, there are still important races here in the Magnolia State.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo will be challenged by Carl Boyanton, Robert Deming and Samuel Hickman in the Republican primary for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. The winner of that race will be unopposed in the general election.
“That 4th District race, hopefully a lot of people will show up for that, there’s a lot of interest in it,” said Martha Johnson, president of the Forrest Lamar Republican Women.
On Tuesday, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith will find out which Democrat she will face in the general election. Either Tobey Bartee, Jensen Bohren or Mike Espy will challenge her for the Senate seat in November.
The Democrats believe turnout will be high for the primary.
“People seem to be excited," said former Democratic Congressman Ronnie Shows. "I was at an event in Jackson yesterday with Vice President Biden’s event and people seem to be excited. I think people are ready for a change.”
Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District will see incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Guest against James Tulp in the Republican primary. On the other side, Dorothy Benford and Katelyn Lee will face off for the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District.
Secretary of State Michael Watson wants voters to know their rights before heading to their precinct.
“There’s a couple things you can do," Watson said. "Obviously report different types of issues they may see. I will say this, we have an elections hotline.”
Watson says anyone with concerns should report them immediately at 800-829-6786.
