Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

Louisiana prosecutor fired for action in murder case
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana prosecutor has been fired for requesting a delay in a murder case without telling the judge that the defense wanted to keep the trial date in April. The American Press reports that the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney fired assistant Jason Brown, who had been suspended without pay for two weeks before his dismissal. Brown had asked Judge Ron Ware for a delay in the case against Joey Julian. Julian is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ernest Samuel Miller in November 2017.
LSU tells profs to plan online content in case of COVID-19
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's largest university has told its faculty to prepare online course content in case the new coronavirus makes it necessary to close face-to-face classes. The state health department says that so far, eight people have been tested and all were free of the virus that causes COVID-19. News outlets report that a school official sent faculty members a memo saying the school has a new resource page for moving course materials online. Vice provost Matt Lee says instructors should check it out and “expeditiously” begin planning for online classes.
1 Louisiana-based movie equipment rental company buys 2nd
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana-based company that provides trucks, talent and trailers to film companies around the country has bought a New Orleans movie truck rental company. Biz New Orleans reports that Base Craft LLC is buying Hollywood Trucks LLC, which has more than 200 trucks in Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia. The expansion will bring Base Craft's fleet to more than 450 production vehicles. Base Craft's website says it was founded in Los Angeles, but its headquarters is shown in Harahan, a New Orleans suburb. It also has an Atlanta-area office. Hollywood Trucks has offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Canton, Mississippi.
Loyola-New Orleans adds environmental, health law degrees
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The College of Law at Loyola University New Orleans is adding new master's degree programs in environmental and health law. Dean and Madeleine Landrieu says the school hopes to attract both recent college graduates and experienced employees. She says Loyola is the first law school in Louisiana and among a few in the region to offer such master's degree programs in the two highly regulated fields. The health law program will also cover administration, with classes about policy as well as client work and management training.
More money, new features, delayed opening for Lafayette park
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The opening of an urban park in a south Louisiana city is being delayed because the non-profit organization behind the project has obtained more money for additional features. The Advertiser in Lafayette reports that Lafayette Central Park Inc. initially hoped to open Moncus Park this spring. But, with an extra $5 million available, the organization is planning to open later in the year. Features already completed include a dog park. Features being added this year are an amphitheater and a "family area," which includes a tree house, splash pad and playground.
$2 million gift to endow chair in Jewish studies at Tulane
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An anonymous $2 million donation will fund an endowed chair in Tulane University's Department of Jewish Studies. The donation was announced in a recent news release by the private university in New Orleans. Michael Cohen, the chairman of the Department of Jewish Studies, says the gift will allow the department to add an internationally recognized scholar on the Jews’ role in the contemporary world. It will support a chair in the Stuart and Suzanne Grant Center for the American Jewish Experience. The center was established last fall with a gift from Stuart and Suzanne Grant of Wilmington, Delaware.
Louisiana's three-month legislative session opening Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana Legislature packed with dozens of new members starts its first lawmaking session of the term Monday. Lawmakers have a grab bag of topics for debate and none of the budget woes that preoccupied the last term. They'll consider whether to legalize sports betting and recreational marijuana, whether to do away with Louisiana's use of the death penalty or change the means of execution, how to spend a multimillion-dollar surplus and what approach they'll try to combat high car insurance rates. The 85-day session begins Monday at noon. More than 1,100 bills have been filed by lawmakers. Taxes can't be considered.
Natchez Police to get new K9 officer soon
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The Natchez Police Department is getting a new K9 officer. Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said one of his officers is in week two of a five-week training program in Louisiana with the new K9 and both should be home and ready for duty toward the end of the month. The Natchez Democrat reports the new K9 is replacing K9 Arko, who died in September at age 14.