Hattiesburg man killed in Forrest County wreck

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died in a three-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle Sunday night in Forrest County.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Scott Lees said the wreck happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Elks Lake Road and Ollie Williams Road.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said 32-year-old Willie Abe Ellis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is not clear if any other injuries were reported.
Lees said the cause of the wreck in under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.