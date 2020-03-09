Hattiesburg man charged in aggravated assault investigation

Samuel Bradley was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
March 9, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 5:04 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City man Monday in an ongoing aggravated assault investigation.

Ryan Moore, spokesman for the Hattiesburg Police Department, said 44-year-old Samuel Bradley turned himself in to police Monday afternoon.

Bradley was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in connection to an incident on Feb. 2 in the 500 block of Mable Street where a man was physically assaulted by several individuals.

Moore said additional arrests are pending.

