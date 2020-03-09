Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport set to host event to ease stress of flying for austisic children

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Traveling can be challenging for children with autism. The changes in routine, unpredictability, crowds, new noises and sights can all make the experience difficult for kids on the spectrum and their families.
To help parents and children will all of the extra anxiety that comes with flying, the Gulfport Biloxi International Airport is hosting an event to help give autistic children a chance to practice going through the steps of flying.
The event is called “It’s Cool to Fly American” and is complimentary. It invites family members who would normally travel with a child to participate.
“It’s Cool to Fly American” is set to take place on Saturday, March, 14 at 7 a.m. at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
6:30 p.m. on Monday is the deadline to pre-register, and you can do so by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.