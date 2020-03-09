Dry today, rainy for primary Tuesday

We started off your Monday warm with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Skies will become mostly cloudy today as highs soar to the mid-70s this afternoon. Temperatures this evening will be in the mid-60s with overnight lows in the low 60s. Rain will move in overnight. Scattered showers will move in Tuesday so keep your raincoat handy. Highs will be in the mid-70s. The rest of this week will be mostly cloudy and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and this weekend will be warm and cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers.