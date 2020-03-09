Christian Services celebrates Meals on Wheels program

“Out of our kitchen here at Christian Services, we provide about 800 meals a day; 1,700 meals a week go strictly to the Meals on Wheels recipients,” said Maggie West, community relations director for Christian Services. “We have partnered churches that help us to deliver those meals. We partner with Carterville Baptist, Parkway Heights, Oak Grove United Methodist. We also partner with Bassfield and Glendale. So, they come and pick up meals to go in even further areas because we couldn’t go that far ourselves.”