Christian Services celebrates Meals on Wheels program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services of Hattiesburg is helping senior citizens and homebound individuals by taking them food through the Meals on Wheels program.
Every March, Christian Services and other organizations around the country celebrate Meals on Wheels through March for Wheels. From March 9 to March 13, Christian Services is bringing together members of the community to deliver meals to encourage new volunteers and supporters to take part in the program.
“Out of our kitchen here at Christian Services, we provide about 800 meals a day; 1,700 meals a week go strictly to the Meals on Wheels recipients,” said Maggie West, community relations director for Christian Services. “We have partnered churches that help us to deliver those meals. We partner with Carterville Baptist, Parkway Heights, Oak Grove United Methodist. We also partner with Bassfield and Glendale. So, they come and pick up meals to go in even further areas because we couldn’t go that far ourselves.”
Christian Services has participated in the Meals on Wheels program since 2014. The annual March for Meals celebrates the program and its signing into law in March 1972.
You can volunteer up to an hour a week delivering plates or make a donation that will go toward buying meals for those in need.
“Through Meals on Wheels, those people who wouldn’t have anybody checking on them, they have that daily, weekly check to know that they are safe and good,” West said. “So, sometimes if they need other resources, we are also there to provide those.”
If you are interested in volunteering or know somebody in need, you can contact Christian Services at 601-582-5683.
