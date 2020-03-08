Walk-off gives USM series win over Jacksonville State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On a Saturday Southern Miss managed just seven hits, Hannah Borden’s heroics proved that more valuable.
The true freshman carried the Lady Eagles to series-clinching 4-3 win over Jacksonville State with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The walk-off was Borden’s second hit of the game as she batted in four runs including a two-run homer. The Trussville, Alabama native is batting .404 with a team-best 23 RBIs.
USM came up with just two hits in the series finale, falling to the Gamecocks 3-0.
The Lady Eagles (14-7) host Mississippi State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before beginning Conference USA play on Friday at Florida Atlantic.
