USM students, alumni participate in annual “Big Event”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of University of Southern Mississippi students, alumni, faculty and staff made their way across the Hub City Saturday to volunteer for a number of service projects.
It was part of the annual “Big Event.”
The volunteers visited the Hub City Humane Society, the ARC of Southeast Mississippi and several local schools.
Some students like Tichina Seeden, a sophomore from Liberty, Mississippi, volunteered to work on a home for the Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity.
“I decided to volunteer because I wasn’t doing anything else on my Saturday, so I might as well come out for a bigger cause, a greater cause and just help work on a house,” Seeden said.
“Habitat is trying to keep the affordable housing mission moving forward and that’s why the alumni and the students are here today to assist us in that mission,” said Akwete Muhammad, outreach, marketing and volunteer coordinator for the Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity.
The volunteers took part in service projects at nearly two dozen sites across the Hub City.
