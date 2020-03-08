Sorority hosts financial workshop honoring Oseola McCarty

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local chapter of a sorority has honored a beloved Hattiesburg philanthropist on her birthday.
The Theta Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hosted a financial workshop at Eureka School Saturday in honor of the late Oseola McCarty.
It was called, “Grow Your Green: Life & Legacy of Oseola McCarty.”
She was the Hattiesburg washerwoman who donated much of her life savings for scholarships at the University of Southern Mississippi.
McCarty died in 1999 at the age of 91.
She was born on March 7, 1908.
“We’re all celebrating Ms. McCarty as well as her life and legacy and how she planned and donated her money,” said Brenda Luethje, president of the Theta Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
“I think she would be very excited and happy that she’s still inspiring others by her donations 25 years ago,” said Latoya Norman, director of the Sixth Street Museum District in Hattiesburg.
McCarty’s home is currently being renovated for a museum honoring her.
