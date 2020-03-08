Pink Up: A woman speaks on how her family helped her become a cancer survivor

(WDAM) - When you go through something as scary as a breast cancer diagnosis, having your family by your side for support means everything.
In October 2004, Eva Ratliff was 58-years-old and went to her routine mammogram appointment.
“My daughter worked at the breast center,” said Ratliff.
Ratliff says her daughter worked in imaging and noticed the scans of her mother’s mammogram looked different from the last one. Ratliff says her daughter came home and told her she had a lump in her breast.
“She had me come in for a biopsy,” said Ratliff. “I went in for a biopsy, then she set me up with a surgeon, and I went to see the surgeon. And when I walked in to see the surgeon, he mentioned that I had cancer.”
Ratliff says she went numb when she heard the word “cancer.” She says it was found in a duct in her left breast. She says she and her family didn’t wait.
The next month she had her entire left breast removed.
“I did not want that one little chance of cancer going through my lymph nodes and coming up somewhere else,” said Ratliff.
Ratliff says her story is a happy one. She says because it was caught so early, she didn’t have to have chemotherapy or radiation.
“But I just thank God to this day that she was able to... she caught it early.”
Ratliff is thankful for her daughter, but to others, she says she started her mammograms at the recommended age and never missed an appointment.
She encourages anyone to make the same life-saving decisions.
“I can tell people, ‘Yes, I survived breast cancer.’ And I think other people can survive breast cancer if they go and have their mammogram done early and when they are supposed to.”
