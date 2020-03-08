Palazzo: Trump will win re-election because he keeps promises

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Senate Democrats have announced who they’ll support in the presidential race.
Friday, at the state capitol, all Senate Democrats said they’re endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.
They say they want a leader who can help improve the lives of Mississippians.
Also on Friday, Congressman Steven Palazzo said whether it’s Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, he’s confident President Trump will win a second term.
“We have a record economy, unemployment is down, wages are up,” Palazzo said. “We’ve rebuilt the military, we’re securing our southern and maritime borders. He’s doing everything that he said he was going to do and I feel like we’re safer as a nation and more prosperous as a nation.”
Palazzo was in Forrest County Friday, attending a housing grant ceremony for a disabled veteran who’s building a new home.
