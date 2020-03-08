MCSO investigating incident after finding body in the middle of the road Saturday

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible shooting after deputies discovered a body lying on the road.
Dispatch received a call around 7:30 p.m. Saturday about something laying in the middle of the roadway near 483 Turnage Chapel Road in Foxworth.
When deputies and medical officials arrived on the scene, they found 32-year-old Joe Glen Taylor with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead on the scene.
MCSO is investigating the incident with the help of the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Marion County Coroner.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact MCSO Investigators at (601) 736-5051.
