Lamar Co. School District makes donation to provide books for local children

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District donated $20,000 to United Way of Southeast Mississippi this past Thursday to help the organization provide free books to children in the district.
The donation will supply books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library as the program will mail one age-appropriate book to enrolled children each month for free.
The program is available for children from birth until they turn five-years-old.
“I was blessed to grow up in a home where books were plentiful and well-worn. My family valued education and believed that it all started with reading,” said Tess Smith, superintendent of education for Lamar County School District.
President/CEO of United Way of Southeast Mississippi, Tracie Fowler, talks about the excitement the organization had announcing that they will be hosting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Hattiesburg.
“We are thrilled to serve as the host of the Dolly Part Imagination Library in Hattiesburg,” said Fowler. “Research shows that the most successful way to improve reading achievement is to increase a child’s access to books. At UWSEMS, reading literacy is a top priority.”
To learn more about the Imagination Library and UWSEMS, click here, or call (601) 545-7141.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.