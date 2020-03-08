Lady Bobcats off to 5-1 start at home

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College had to wait until March to play its first home game. The Lady Bobcats have taken advantage of their return to Gwen Magee Field, jumping out to a 5-1 record in Ellisville.
No. 3 Jones split a pair of games with No. 19 Lansing Community College on Saturday. The Stars took the opener 9-5 while the Lady Bobcats responded with a 13-2 win.
JC scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back en route to the five-inning run-rule victory over Lansing. Freshman Lauren Pope belted a grand slam while Tyesha Cole and Maycee Knight each added home runs.
Sterling James earned her third victory on the mound.
The Lady Bobcats (13-3, 2-0 MACJC) host Coastal Alabama-South in a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.