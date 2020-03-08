Hattiesburg artist honors Oseola McCarty with new portrait

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local artist has just painted a new portrait of the late Oseola McCarty, the Hattiesburg washerwoman who donated much of her life savings for scholarships at the University of Southern Mississippi.
It’s an oil-on-canvas work done by Jessica Padua.
It was unveiled at the Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center on Saturday.
The center hosted a birthday party for McCarty, who was born on March 7, 1908.
She died in 1999 at the age of 91.
“I’m very happy with how people are reacting to it, because I wanted them to feel as inspired as I was to create it and I felt like I got my mission accomplished,” said Padua, who worked on the portrait for three months.
“It just brought tears to my eyes to see it and it just looks so real,” said Janet Baldwin, executive director of the Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center.
Padua’s portrait was based on a photograph taken in 1997 by famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.
