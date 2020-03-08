Golden Eagles grab series from Little Rock with 4-1 win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss allowed Saturday’s contest to hang in the balance for most of the afternoon until a three-run sixth inning lifted the Golden Eagles to their third weekend series win of the season.
Gabe Montenegro’s two-run single broke a 1-1 tie as USM defeated Little Rock 4-1.
“In that situation with less than two outs, you’re just trying to hit it up in the air to avoid that double play," Montenegro said. "When I came in in that inning, I was just trying to get something up in the air so we could score the run.”
“Gabe’s been struggling a little bit so to see him come out of that and really put a good swing on that two-run base hit that he got, that was the pivotal point in the game, really,” said USM head coach Scott Berry.
Ben Ethridge continued to impress with the third victory of his freshman season. The right-hander allowed just one run on four hits and struck out five in seven innings pitched.
The Trojans lone run came in the second inning when Ethridge’s wild throw allowed Miguel Soto to score from third.
USM responded in the bottom half of the frame when West Jones’ Dustin Dickerson sacrifice fly to left field scored Danny Lynch. The Golden Eagles (11-3) look for the series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.