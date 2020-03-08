Golden Eagles finish season on 4-game skid

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first basketball season under Jay Ladner brought stints of excitement back to a program desperate for a revival.
However, any momentum the Golden Eagles had throughout the 2019-20 season came to a slow roll in USM’s final four games.
Southern Miss dropped all four of its “Pod Play” games, ending in a 65-62 overtime loss at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
The Eagles and Blue Raiders entered the extra period tied at 54-54. USM jumped out to a 61-57 lead with 2:40 remaining thanks to Gabe Watson’s game-high 24th point of the game and LaDavius Draine’s first three-pointer of the night.
MTSU reclaimed the lead with four straight points before Artur Konontsuk’s steal led to a 1-for-2 trip to the line and a 62-62 tie.
After missing the potential game-winner in regulation, Antonio Green buried a three-pointer with four seconds left to give the Blue Raiders a 65-62 advantage.
Leonard Harper-Baker’s desperation three came up just short as the final horn sounded. The senior finished with ten points and a game-high 12 rebounds in his final game at Southern Miss.
The Golden Eagles finish the season 9-22 (5-13 Conference USA) – their 13th place finish in the conference standings makes them ineligible for the C-USA Tournament.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.