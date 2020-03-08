First Alert: High winds and clouds expected for Monday

Our weather for tonight will be partly cloudy and a little milder with lows in the lower 50s.
On Monday you can expect increasing clouds and rather breezy conditions with highs in the lower to mid 70s and southerly winds at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.
Tuesday looks to be wet with showers and thunderstorms likely.
On Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance for an isolated shower with highs in the upper 70s.
Partly cloudy and warm weather is expected Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
The weather for Friday and Saturday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible.
A 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s and lows around 60.
