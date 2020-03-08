Danny Glover stumps for Bernie Sanders in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunday afternoon, volunteers with the Bernie Sanders campaign gathered in Jackson.
Actor Danny Glover held campaign organization events in support of Sanders at Calloway High School.
The group walked around Jackson neighborhoods going door to door to campaign for Sanders... hoping to win votes.
Glover says one of the many reasons he shows his support for Sanders is because of his past history with the civil rights movement.
“So, what are we doing out here? We have this moment to vote what’s right. What’s in our hearts. And what’s in our hearts is a program Sanders has placed on a table for us about global warming, climate change, equity and racial injustice. All of this is what’s in people’s hearts around here.”
Mississippi supporters say they will continue to campaign for Senator Sanders until the primary election on Tuesday.
