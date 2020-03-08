Carey claims first Indoor Track & Field Title

BROOKINGS, South Dakota (WDAM) - William Carey University Men’s Indoor Track & Field left little to doubt as they claimed their first ever NAIA National Title, with a dominating performance this weekend, at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
The Crusaders claimed five individual National Titles and had fourteen players earn NAIA All-American honors on the week.
On Friday, the Crusaders picked up their first individual title of the event, as freshman Ineh Emmanuel (FR/Warri, Nigeria ) recorded a jump of 7.58 meters to take the Men's Long Jump title. In the men's high jump later in the day, Malik Crandle (SO/Mobile, Ala.) earned All American honors with a mark of 2.04 meters.
On Saturday, the Crusaders turned in a performance for the ages. The Crusaders got their day started with Ngoni Chadyiwa (SO/Harare, Zimbabwe) (400 meter run) and Brandon Norwood (SR/Oak Grove, Miss.) (600 meter run) earning All American honors in the first two events of the day for the Crusaders. In the triple jump, Malik Crandle took the title with a jump of 16.06 meters to best teammate Ineh Emmanuel in a 1-2 finish for the Crusaders.
Dante Brown (SO/Jackson, Miss.) and Diamante Griffin kept the Carey surge rolling with a 1-2 finish in the 60-meter dash and in the 200-meter run, Brown earned his second title of the day with a time of 21.19. Jacob Kipkogei (FR/Eldoret, Kenya) followed with an All-American performance in the 5000-meter run.
The Crusaders then finished off the championship with a bang as Toluwani Adebakin (SR/Lagos, Nigeria), Diamantae Griffin (JR/Jackson, MS), Brandon Norwood, and Acdane Campbell (SR/Westmoreland, Jamaica) captured the 4 X 400 meter relay by one tenth of a second over Mid America Nazarene
The Crusaders finished the championship with 82 points, runner up Olivet Nazarene finished with 50 points.
Head Coach Blake Hegstrom earned NAIA Indoor Men’s Track & Field National Coach of the Year honors. Dante Brown was named the championships Most Outstanding Performer.
William Carey University Women's Indoor Track & Field bid for a national title came up just short as they finished in second place in the 2020 NAIA Women's Indoor Track & Field National Championship this weekend at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
The Lady Crusaders claimed five individual national titles and had twelve players earn NAIA All-American honors on the week.
Brittany Jones (JR/Soso, Miss.) picked up the first points of the championship for Carey on Friday with a jump of 6.26 meters to win the Women's Long Jump.
On Saturday, Jones and Nevagant Jones (FR/Soso, Miss.) got the Lady Crusaders day started with All-American performances in the Women's Triple Jump and Joy Abu (FR/Kwara State, Nigeria) earned All-American honors in the 400-meter run. WCU then turned in their best stretch of events of the championship, as Aniekeme Etim (SO/Ikot Ekphne, Nigeria ) claimed the title in the 60-meter dash while Fredricka McKenzie (FR/Manchester, Jamaica) finished third to earn All-American honors. Jezelle Shaw (SO/Manchester, Jamaica) added to the National Titles for WCU with her win in the 600-meter run and Etim followed with her second title of the day in the 200-meter dash.
WCU capped off the day as Etim, Shaw, Abu, and Jasmine Williams (SO/Palmetto, Fla.) won the 4X400 meter relay.
The Lady Crusaders finished the championship with 71 points, six points behind Huntington.
