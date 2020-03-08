Carey claims first Indoor Track & Field Title

On Saturday, Jones and Nevagant Jones (FR/Soso, Miss.) got the Lady Crusaders day started with All-American performances in the Women's Triple Jump and Joy Abu (FR/Kwara State, Nigeria) earned All-American honors in the 400-meter run. WCU then turned in their best stretch of events of the championship, as Aniekeme Etim (SO/Ikot Ekphne, Nigeria ) claimed the title in the 60-meter dash while Fredricka McKenzie (FR/Manchester, Jamaica) finished third to earn All-American honors. Jezelle Shaw (SO/Manchester, Jamaica) added to the National Titles for WCU with her win in the 600-meter run and Etim followed with her second title of the day in the 200-meter dash.