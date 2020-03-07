Petal man in custody after escaping Covington jail while being booked in

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man who escaped from Covington County authorities as he was being put into jail early Saturday morning is behind bars after being captured in Forrest County.
Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins says James Martin, 22, was being booked into jail on a bench warrant for burglary, when he distracted a jailer and ran out of a door that is normally locked.
He then escaped the jail compound through a drainage area and stole a bread truck.
He abandoned that vehicle a short time later and got a ride to the Pep’s Point area, where he was caught around noon, hiding along a creek bank.
He’s in jail now and faces additional charges of auto theft and escape.
