Pearl River sweeps “Catfight,” defends Region 23 Title

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Four times Jones College scratched and clawed with Pearl River Community College – and each time the Bobcats were met with a ferocity that has yet to be tamed.
The No. 2 Wildcats defended their Region XXIII Championship with a 75-62 win over Jones College on Friday at Mississippi College.
“We have a motto,” said PRCC head coach Chris Oney. “We just feel like we’re the better team whenever we’re on the floor.”
Oney has yet to be proven wrong. Pearl River (28-0) becomes the first MACJC school to enter the NJCAA Tournament with an unblemished record.
PRCC’s previous three meetings with Jones were decided by a combined 16 points – the latter a 90-86 overtime win in the MACJC Tournament.
Tradavis Thompson paced the Bobcats with 14 points as they held a brief lead in the second half. However, Earl Smith’s three-pointer with 9:13 to play gave the Wildcats a 55-54 lead which they would not relinquish.
Rodgerick Brown scored a game-high 21 points to lead Pearl River while Southern Miss commit Tae Hardy added 15 points and St. John’s commit Isaih Moore finished with 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
“I knew that they would have a game plan because they played us so close in the state tournament,” Oney said. “But we kind of saw some things also that we felt like we could go to when times got tight. And it worked.”
Jones College (20-7) finishes with back-to-back 20-wins seasons for the first time in ten years. PRCC makes its second straight trip to Hutchinson, Kansas on March 16 for the NJCAA Tournament.
