Palazzo: “Heed warnings” to protect yourself from coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - President Donald Trump has signed an $8.3 billion supplemental spending bill that will aid the government’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Senate passed the measure Thursday after being adopted by the House Wednesday.
Friday, Rep. Steven Palazzo reacted to President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Palazzo (R-4th Dist.) believes the president is doing all he can to control the virus.
Palazzo also says you can minimize your chance of being infected by taking common sense precautions.
“Just be careful, follow the guidelines of CDC and heed the warning, but I think we’ll be fine,” Palazzo said. “When you compare it to and a lot of people have been trying to compare it to the normal (flu) virus, a lot more people have been sickened by the flu and deaths due to flu-like complications than this current virus.”
Palazzo was in Forrest County to meet with Jack Walker, a disabled Iraq War veteran who lost his home in a fire in 2018.
On Friday, Walker was presented with a $10,000 Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) Grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and The First, a National Banking Association.
Walker has used the grant to help pay for a concrete slab for a new home.
