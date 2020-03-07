Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BIDEN CAMPAIGN CHAIR
Delaware Rep. Blunt Rochester joins Biden's campaign team
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will serve as co-chair for former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Blunt Rochester will join Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as top advisers promoting Biden's bid for presidency. The announcement came after Biden claimed victory in 10 of the 14 states participating in Super Tuesday for the Democratic presidential primaries. Blunt Rochester says she looks forward to growing Biden's campaign and ensuring President Donald Trump "is a one-term president.” Blunt Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is the first woman and the first person of color to represent Delaware in Congress.
LOUISIANA BORROWING
Louisiana borrows $350M for state-financed construction work
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is borrowing $350 million to keep money flowing to state-financed construction projects. The Bond Commission that oversees the construction spending approved the general obligation bond sale without objection Thursday. The state borrows money by selling bonds to investors for upfront cash. The debt will be paid over 20 years with a 2.2% interest rate. That's a cheaper rate than the 3.2% that Louisiana received in its last general obligation bond sale in February 2019. Citigroup Global Markets was the winning bidder for the bond sale because it offered the lowest interest rate. The commission has sought to block Citigroup from involvement in other state borrowing deals because of the bank's firearm restriction policies for corporate customers.
LSU-BUSINESS COMPETITION
Gift will fund LSU entrepreneurial competition
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A gift to LSU's College of Business will be used to fund a student competition for capital for new business ideas. LSU announced the gift to the E.J. Ourso College of Business in a Thursday news release. LSU says the gift was made in honor of a 1964 LSU graduate — J. Terrell Brown Sr. — by his children. LSU says the gift was made in recognition of Brown's business career, “his love for LSU and his passion for entrepreneurship.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LSU ABROAD
LSU study abroad programs canceled due to virus concerns
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has canceled scheduled programs for study abroad amid concerns about the new coronavirus. The university said in a statement on its website Friday that scheduled international study abroad programs are canceled through the middle of August. Students who were in such programs in countries under Level 3 or 4 travel advisories issued by the U.S. State Department have returned home. The university says they are under a 14-day self-quarantine. Students in countries not under such advisories are continuing their studies. But future such programs are canceled until Aug. 17. And, international travel by LSU faculty and staff is restricted.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING AUDIT
Audit: Louisiana can improve work against human trafficking
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has bolstered its services to human trafficking victims. But a new state audit says Louisiana could do much more to improve educational outreach and assist those forced into sex acts or labor. Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's office says Louisiana doesn't coordinate the aid offered to trafficking victims or do enough to track its effectiveness. The office's report says the state provides too few mental health beds for victims and doesn't have a consistent state financing source for anti-tracking activities. Auditors recommend a statewide public awareness campaign about how to recognize and report human trafficking.
HOMELESS SLAYINGS
Louisiana man indicted of murder in death of homeless man
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting three homeless people has been indicted of first-degree murder. Jeremy Anderson was arrested in January and faces murder charges in the deaths of 53-year-old Christina Fowler, 40-year-old Gregory Corcoran and 50-year-old Tony Williams. An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted 29-year-old Anderson on Thursday of first-degree murder in the death of Williams. District Attorney Hillar Moore III says the charge allows his office to prosecute Anderson as a serial killer. Fowler and Corcoran were found fatally shot on Dec. 13 underneath an overpass. Williams was found shot to death on Dec. 28 two blocks away.
CANCER SCREENINGS-GRANT
Grant to provide cancer screenings, education in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (AP) — Cancer screenings, prevention and education are at the center of a more than $600,000 grant to a cancer center in Louisiana. News outlets report The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation announced the three-year investment in Monroe on Thursday for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. The cancer services are expected to help people in 12 parishes. The funding could bring mobile medical units to the parishes being served by the grant. Listening sessions are being offered so that the community can offer input. A list of upcoming sessions is available online.
ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS
Louisiana town bans roosters; restricts horses, chicken
LAKE ARTHUR, La. (AP) — Complaints about noise and smell have prompted a Louisiana town to ban roosters and restrict animals such as chickens and horses. The American Press reports the Lake Arthur Town Council voted 4-1 on Wednesday to ban roosters, pigs, hogs, goats, emus and sheep within town limits. Chickens and hens are limited to six per resident and cannot run free. Horses and cows must be kept on a minimum of four acres of land. The sole dissenting vote came from an alderman who says he doesn't approve of banning something that could be used for food. Violators of the ordinance could face a $500 fine and/or 60 days in jail.