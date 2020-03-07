Lady Bobcats dominate their way to 4th straight Region 23 crown

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - It was not a good feeling.
The Lady Bobcats walked out of Keyes T. Currie Coliseum on Thursday, February 27 after East Mississippi stole the MACJC championship right out of their hands.
The Lady Lions needed two buzzer-beating three-pointers to force two overtimes in an 87-73 thriller over Jones College last week in Scooba.
Jones kept that feeling in the backseat this week in Clinton as it cruised to a fourth straight Region 23 Championship. The Lady Bobcats defeated their three opponents by an average margin of 20.6 points – punctuated by Friday’s 94-60 win over Northwest Mississippi in the title game.
“Last week was hard,” said Jones College head coach Missy Bilderback. “We got hit with some adversity and some bad luck up at the state tournament. I’m so proud of the character of my kids, the way they responded. They were so hungry in this tournament and they just came out from the tip ready to play. We really dominated the entire game.”
No kidding. The Lady Bobcats owned nearly every statistical category on Friday – outrebounding the Lady Rangers 57-30, outshooting them (51.4 to 32.4 percent) and controlling points in the paint (48-22).
Jones spread the ball around with 22 assists, led by Chyna Allen’s 11 dimes and 15 points. Sophomore Jatyjia Jones led the Lady Bobcats with a game-high 22 points.
The Lady Bobcats (24-4) make their fourth straight appearance in the NJCAA Tournament on March 16 in Lubbock, Texas.
