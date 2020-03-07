Georgia fugitive captured in Stone County, faces additional charges

The 34-year-old was found asleep in the woods behind his house on East McHenry Road. (Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff | March 6, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 6:02 PM

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jessie Hughes has been captured by Stone County deputies, according to Capt. Ray Baggs.

The 34-year-old was found asleep in the woods behind his house on East McHenry Road. Boggs said he did not put up a fight.

Hughes was a suspect in a burglary at a camp in Stone County, and while investigating, authorities discovered he was wanted in Georgia on charges of possession of narcotics, domestic violence, and a probation violation.

Boggs said Hughes now faces additional charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, felony possession of firearms, grand larceny, burglary, and contempt of court.

