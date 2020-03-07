Five-run sixth inning lifts USM past Little Rock, 11-4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The last time Southern Miss and Little Rock met on a baseball diamond – March 5, 1997 – Scott Berry was actually coaching Chris Curry at Meridian Community College.
The two shared the same field again Friday, Berry in his 11th season as USM’s skipper and Curry in year six leading the Trojans.
Berry got the best of his former pupil in game one of the weekend series as the Golden Eagles outlasted Little Rock 11-4.
USM clutched tightly to a 5-4 lead until a five-run sixth inning proved lethal for the Trojans. After Cole Evans walked in a couple of runs, Charlie Fischer knocked in two more with a grounder into right field. Seminary grad Fisher Norris batted in his second run of the evening with a liner to center, giving Southern Miss a 10-4 advantage before folks could stretch their legs in the 7th inning.
Norris led the Eagles with two hits on a night they managed just five as a team but drew ten walks.
Senior right-hander Walker Powell earned his third victory with nine strikeouts, seven hits and two earned runs in seven innings of work.
The Golden Eagles (10-3) look to clinch the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.