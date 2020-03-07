Five-run sixth inning lifts USM past Little Rock, 11-4

USM clutched tightly to a 5-4 lead until a five-run sixth inning proved lethal for the Trojans. After Cole Evans walked in a couple of runs, Charlie Fischer knocked in two more with a grounder into right field. Seminary grad Fisher Norris batted in his second run of the evening with a liner to center, giving Southern Miss a 10-4 advantage before folks could stretch their legs in the 7th inning.