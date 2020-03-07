First Alert: Clear skies and sunshine Saturday in the Pine Belt

It was a very nice day in the Pine Belt with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight calls for skies to become partly cloudy but still chilly temperatures with lows in the upper 30s.
On Monday expect partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance for a shower with highs in the lower 70s.
A good chance for showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. The chance for rain is 60s percent.
For Wednesday into the weekend expect a slight chance for a shower each day with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
