Dieter deals, Carey shuts out Brewton-Parker

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fresh off a Southern States Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week honor, Sloan Dieter is out to win another.
The senior allowed just one hit, zero runs and struck out 15 in seven innings of William Carey’s 10-0 win over Brewton-Parker on Friday night.
Dieter also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a homer and two runs-batted-in as the Crusaders recorded their second shutout victory in as many Fridays.
Reigning SSAC Player of the Week RJ Stinson slapped across three hits in five plate appearances with an RBI.
Carey (9-9, 3-1 SSAC) hosts the Barons in a Saturday doubleheader beginning at noon.
