Daylight Saving Time is a reminder to check smoke alarms

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind homeowners to test their smoke alarms as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.
As of right now, there have been 23 fire deaths in 2020, and 16 of those fires, there were no working smoke alarms present in the homes.
Along with testing smoke alarms, State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney wants to encourage homeowners to talk to their children and other family members in their home about what to do if there was a fire.
“Create an escape plan and make sure everyone knows where to meet outside of the home, in case of fire,” said Chaney.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office have these safety tips available to be aware of what to do in case of a house fire:
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.
- Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.
- Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.
- Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.
- Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area and common hallways and on every level of the home.
- Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.
- A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall.
- Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove.
- Create an escape plan and make sure all family members know where to meet once out of the home.
If you cannot afford smoke alarms, call your local fire department. They may be able to install alarms for free.
Click here to visit the Mississippi Insurance Department website for more smoke alarm and fire safety tips.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.