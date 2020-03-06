Three local players sign JUCO scholarships

“Very proud, that means we had a good team,” said Hattiesburg head coach Ernie Watson. “Any time we have three young men go off to the next level, you have some good players, you have some good character kids and you have some kids that qualified and made it to that next level. We’re excited about it, Tiger nation should be proud of these young men and we’re going to support them as long as they stay in and do the right thing.”