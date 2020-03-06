Three local players sign JUCO scholarships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A tremendous season of high school basketball in the Pine Belt resulted in many college scouts visiting the area.
Several more local players signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Hattiesburg High’s Nick Walker and Chris Lewis both inked with East Mississippi Community College.
Walker averaged 14.9 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Tigers at the forward position while point guard Chris Lewis posted 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
“I’m very excited,” Lewis said. “The coaches, they embraced me so I’m ready to get there, get to work.”
“Very proud, that means we had a good team,” said Hattiesburg head coach Ernie Watson. “Any time we have three young men go off to the next level, you have some good players, you have some good character kids and you have some kids that qualified and made it to that next level. We’re excited about it, Tiger nation should be proud of these young men and we’re going to support them as long as they stay in and do the right thing.”
Forrest County Agricultural’s Ashton Campbell joins the two Hattiesburg Tigers in the MACJC. Campbell signed with Jones College on Wednesday morning.
The point guard led the Aggies with 23.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season.
