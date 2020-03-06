Teen accused of killing stepfather in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 17-year-old accused of killing his stepfather has been charged with murder in Covington County.
A news release from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Sunday, Feb. 23, just after 2 p.m. on Lily Valley Church Road.
After the shooting, the victim, identified as Eric Gooden, was taken from the scene to meet an ambulance at the intersection of Hopewell Road and Salem School Road.
Paramedics tried to save Gooden’s life, but he died before reaching the hospital.
The news release said the teen turned himself in at the sheriff’s office about two hours after the shooting. The suspect was booked into jail, and his bond was set at $100,000.
The news release said a second suspect was also charged in the case. Byron Smith was arrested and charged with destruction of evidence. Smith’s bond was set at $10,000.
The sheriff’s office said the murder investigation is ongoing, and all evidence will be turned over to the district attorney’s office to present to a grand jury.
