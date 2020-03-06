Students come together over music at William Carey’s Honor Band Clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students came together at William Carey University to share one thing Thursday: music.
The university hosted its Honor Band Clinic, where over 200 students from Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Louisiana bring their best talents and audition for one of the Honor Bands that will perform Saturday, March 7 at the Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium at the university.
“It’s very important to do what we do as a school of music and the school in that it gives students that maybe never heard of what we have to offer, it gives them the opportunity to see it and feel it and touch it and get an idea of just what the Carey family is all about,” said Wes Dykes, dean of the Winter School of Music.
The Honor Band Clinic also allows students to get a look at the university.
“We want them to be successful in life,” Dykes said. “They can come to this place and be encouraged and be educated further and maybe consider coming to school here in Hattiesburg at William Carey University.”
This is the eighth year for the program at William Carey University.
The clinic will continue through March 7 with the Honor Bands performing at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event is open to the public.
