Prom-a-Palooza event happening this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It's prom season and high school girls everywhere will be out looking for the perfect dress.
But, after getting tickets, a dress, shoes, accessories, hair and makeup, the costs can rack up.
“These dresses are super expensive,” said Forrest General Spirit Girls Coordinator Tyra Willamor. “They range from $100 to $600. That’s a lot on a family to come up with in the spring time, right before graduation.”
That’s why the Forrest General Spirit Girls are putting on the annual Prom-a-Palooza dress event this weekend.
"These are girls that may not have the chance to go to prom, but now get the luxury,” Willamor said.
Girls will be able to come and rent one of more than 600 prom dresses for only $12. They will also be able to get shoes and accessories.
“Any age range, any girl in the 19 counties surrounding Hattiesburg that would like to come in, try on as many as you would like, bring your mom, let’s see go through the steps of looking at it, seeing what it’s like,” Willamor said. “It’s kind of like Cinderella.”
Organizers say this event has grown each year and has made a significant mark on girls in the Pine Belt.
“We’ve seen a huge impact on our Spirit Girls noticing that girls in their community need and want this,” Willamor said. “We’ve also noticed an impact from the girls outside, in our community that come in saying, you gave me the chance to go to prom, you gave me the chance to go out and enjoy a night of my senior or junior year and I wouldn’t have been able to do it if it wasn’t for a $12 dress.”
The event will be Sunday, March 8th.
It will be at Bliss Bridal in downtown Hattiesburg from 9:00 a.m. until 5 p.m.
All dresses must be returned by May 1.
